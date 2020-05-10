At a special meeting of the Laurens County Republican Party’s Executive Committee on Apr. 25, small business owner Janice Long was elected to serve out the remainder of the term of chair vacated by Brenda Stewart, who resigned in order to run for Laurens County Council District 7.
“It’s an honor to receive this vote of confidence from the Laurens County Republican Party Executive Committee,” said Long. “I look forward to continuing the great work we have done over the past year and electing more Republican leaders to county positions.
The meeting was held at CrossFit864 in Clinton, which provided enough space for executive committee members to practice social distancing during the meeting, with respect to COVID-19.
Long had initially been elected to serve as First Vice Chair of the party in April of 2019 and upon Stewart’s resignation, she took on the role of temporary chair. The executive committee decided at their meeting to remove the word “temporary” from her title.
“Janice has been a great member of our leadership team and an outstanding First Vice Chair,” said Stewart. “I look forward to working with her as a member of the local party to continue to advance the conservative values we hold dear.”
Long’s election meant that the executive committee also had to fill the seat of First Vice Chair; they elected Laurens County Councilman W. Brown Patterson to serve in this role.
“It’s a pleasure to serve Laurens County both as councilman and now as First Vice Chair of the party,” said Patterson. “This is especially true when considering the great work, the leadership of this party has done up to this point and I look forward to continuing the efforts."
