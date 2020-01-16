The elevator has been ordered for the new museum.
Upon installation, people of all ages and physical abilities will be able to access all three floors of the Witherspoon Building, from the classroom and research lab planned for the basement to the first-floor museum displays and to all activities and events held in the top-floor Magnolia Room.
The installation of the elevator from Thyssenkrupp Elevator, a South Carolina company, has been estimated to take more than four months. The construction of the elevator shaft has begun. The completion of this work and other areas of renovation have been made possible because of the major gift from the Estate of Antony C. Harper in October, 2019.
The Laurens County Museum Association Board of Directors thanked their members, volunteers, and donors who have given of their money and time to raise over $33,000 for the elevator.
