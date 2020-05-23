Longtime Presbyterian College music professor retires

Presbyterian College music professor Dr. Ron Davis retired at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year. Davis began teaching at PC in the fall of 2004 and served as chair of the music department.
Davis conducted the PC Ringers, Cantare! (the PC men's choir) and the PC Choir. As College organist, he provided music for convocations, Honors Day, and baccalaureate services.
Every year, Davis toured with PC Choir and PC Ringers on performance and recruitment tours as well as three performance and recruitment tours with Cantare!. Tours with the PC Choir included two tours to England and Scotland and one to Austria, Czech Republic, and Hungary. His performances on campus included collaborative concerts with PC Orchestra, PC Wind Ensemble, and the PC Jazz Band.
During his career, Davis performed many solo and collaborative organ recitals throughout the southeast and as far away as Texas and Pennsylvania. As a conductor and clinician, Davis led conferences and workshops in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
Davis served as a member of the American Guild of Organists, The Hymn Society of the U.S. and Canada, and the American Guild of English Handbell Ringers. He served two years as the South Carolina chair of the American Guild of English Handbell Ringers. From 2005 to 2019, Davis served as organist and handbell director of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, S.C. Davis continues to serve as the organist/handbell director of Boulevard Baptist Church of Anderson, S.C.
Davis has taught private lessons in voice, organ, music composition, harpsichord, and classes in music theory and aural skills, conducting, philosophy of church music, hymnology, and fundamentals of music.
As a vocalist, Davis sang as a soloist with the Augusta Choral Society and GLOW (Greenville Musical Theatre) during his term at PC. He conducted the Greenwood Festival Choral and Orchestra as interim director. For the past 12 years Cantare!, under the direction of Davis, volunteered to provide music performances for the annual Clinton community Thanksgiving dinner.
