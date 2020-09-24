This Friday, the board of the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission will execute documents designed to save the agency $10 million interest payments to build its Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant.
The plant and its massive distribution system should be delivering water within Laurens County next year.
Jeff Field, the commission’s executive director, told the board Tuesday morning that the documents will lock in a 1.5% interest rate on the commission’s USDA loan (United States Department of Agriculture). The raw water intake and the treatment plant, complete with an ozone feature to additional purify the raw water, will cost $43 million.
“We are fortunate to have someone of Jeff’s ability and alertness,” to find the 1.5% interest option, said Ted Davenport, the board’s chairman.
The board will meet in a called session Friday morning to adopt resolutions and execute the documents. The commission’s bond counsel will be there.
Field said it took a lot of negotiations between himself, bond attorneys, and USDA to get the preliminary approval for the lowered, locked in interest rate. There are several aspects of this project that are new to the USDA, he said - at the time this project was green-lighted, it was the largest USDA-financed project in the United States.
The distribution system is almost done - water testing and flushing has been done on Stagecoach Road, Laurens. A new storage tank will be constructed on Milam Road, between Laurens and Clinton.
Most potential construction problems at the treatment plant site already have been found and dealt with, Field said. LCWSC broke ground on this project on Nov. 14, 2019.
There are 6 loans in this project - loan 4 interest rate would have been 2.25%, loan 5 rate, 3.125% and loan 6, 2.75%. The 1.5% interest rate is a result of the COVID-19 related slow-down in the U.S. economy, an attempt to keep the country working through a worldwide pandemic.
The commission will have to pay a higher monthly loan payment initially, but then the payments lock in. The commission has a dedicated portion of its monthly billing to water customers for the new water treatment plant.
LCWSC billed 15,200 water customers last month.
