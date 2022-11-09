The Laurens Police Dept. released information on Wednesday night regarding a cell phone video clip circulating on social media that captured an arrest earlier in the day at Laurens City Hall.
According to the LPD, the incident occurred pursuant to a court proceeding and lasted 36 minutes. The cell phone video depicted 43 seconds of the incident.
“This video fails to show the entire scope of events that occurred in the other 35 minutes of the incident,” said the LPD in a release. “In the interest of transparency, we feel compelled to shed light on the entire situation and provide evidence of the actual events that unfolded.”
On Wednesday morning, an LPD officer arrested a wanted individual at City Hall on a bench warrant. Individuals associated with the detainee immediately began to dispute the arrest while still inside of City Hall, said the LPD.
After the arrest, the officer escorted the detainee outside to a nearby patrol vehicle, where he was followed by three individuals who continued to protest the arrest. The officer placed the detainee in the rear seat of the patrol vehicle and seat-belted her inside.
As the officer was leaving the area to travel to the detention center, Chelsea Ortiz opened the rear driver’s side door to the patrol vehicle in an attempt to assist the detainee to escape custody, said the LPD. The officer quickly stopped the vehicle and exited.
According to the LPD, the officer ordered Ortiz to get back while simultaneously pushing her away from the patrol car to prevent an escape. Ortiz then threw a cup of coffee on the officer, followed by throwing the empty coffee cup at him, said the LPD.
Ortiz was immediately assisted to the ground to control the scene and prevent further assault, due to the fact that the officer was alone and outnumbered.
According to the LPD, the control technique used by the officer was in full compliance with department policy and training.
While on the ground, she was handcuffed and placed under arrest without further incident. Ortiz was charged with Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.
“We want to allow both sides of the incident to be brought to light so that there may be no misunderstandings,” said the LPD in a release. “We hold our officers accountable and conduct thorough investigations, however we will not allow for our officers to be assaulted, slandered and condemned for a lawful arrest or act.”
(All photos provided by LPD)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.