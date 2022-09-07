The Laurens Police Department responded to a shooting incident near First and Second Streets in the city of Laurens on Tuesday night around 6pm.
Officers were notified that an individual called 911 and stated that he had been shot in the abdomen and was driving himself to the Laurens campus of Prisma Health. Officers responded to the hospital where they briefly spoke with the victim who gave the first name of the person who shot him.
While officers were speaking with the victim, other LPD officers responded to the scene of the shooting where witnesses told officers that they had last seen the shooter enter the woods near the incident location. Laurens police then requested the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s canine unit to track the suspect.
After a short track through a wooded area, the suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, was located inside a residence, a short distance from where the shooting occurred.
Later that night, officers returned to a wooded area near the juvenile’s residence and located a 9mm handgun, which was loaded with a round chambered, according to the LPD.
The juvenile was later arrested for attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. The victim in this incident underwent surgery and is recovering from his injuries at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.