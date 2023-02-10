Sergeant Dwayne Richey and Officer Tayquan Johnson received a noise complaint from a local citizen about a group of children being disruptively loud and playing in the roadway.
"When they got to the scene, they noticed that the kids weren't blocking the road," Chief of Police Keith Grounsell said. "They were just being kids and doing the right thing by playing basketball, especially when they could have been doing other things."
He did clarify that they respected the caller by talking to the kids about what they should and should not do while playing in the area, such as ensuring they do not block the road and always having at least one person on lookout for cars at all times. While talking to the kids about road safety, the two officers realized that these kids were playing with a bent hoop.
Johnson then called Grounsell to see if there was anything they could do about getting a better hoop for the kids, especially since they had learned that they were practicing now so that they could become varsity players when they get to high school, and achieve even greater success later on in life.
Grounsell immediately agreed to the project and contacted Walmart, with whom LPD has had a long-lasting relationship, to see if they would be interested in donating a basketball hoop and some balls for the kids. Walmart agreed, and Grounsell went to Tractor Supply from there to get a donation of sand to fill the bottom of the hoop.
They didn't just stop there. After learning about the kids' dreams to become varsity players, LPD contacted Coach Flood at Laurens District 55 High School to inform him of the kids' aspirations and see if he was interested in working with them.
Flood thought it would be a great idea and was especially happy to give the players a chance to pay it forward, after all of the mentorship they had received through the basketball program.
After pulling all of this together, Grounsell recalls no greater feeling than seeing the smiles on these kids faces as they saw their new hoop and played with their mentors. He hopes that this experience will allow these kids to view the police as their friends and help to build an even greater sense of community in the area.
"It's so important for people to see the police not as adversaries but as approachable people here to help," Grounsell said. "Yes we make arrests, but about 95% of our job is not making arrests and is about doing community work."
