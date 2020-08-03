SC Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette continued her tour around South Carolina, to companies that reacted quickly to the impacts of COVID-19 and made production alterations to keep Americans working, by visiting Jostens in Laurens.
“South Carolinians are resilient and very giving. That comes from generations of pride in our state,” Evette said.
Her tour of Jostens was in the morning. In the early afternoon she toured JR Automation Technologies, 105 Financial Boulevard, Liberty, and on Wednesday, will visit and tour Oxco, 547 Kings Ridge Drive, Fort Mill.
At Jostens, she learned how the vast distribution center was part of a nationwide, company shift from concept to production in 3 weeks. They still had to produce yearbooks and graduation supplies, but also took on production of PPE and cleaning supplies for schools. Their representatives visited dozens of “drive-by” yearbook distributions.
Evette said SC Gov. Henry McMaster had urged schools to make graduation and end of the year activities, in the time of the Coronavirus-COVID-19 crisis, as normal as possible. Jostens developed a special computer software that allowed students to sign each others’ yearbooks, even without personal contact.
Jostens in Laurens is the company’s sewer for the academic regalia you can see at college and university commencements. They also can respond quickly if a senior forgets his/her cap and gown at a graduation ceremony. Jostens has made rings for Super Bowl Champions, and customizes athletes’ letter jackets.
At the Laurens plant, they can customize face-masks with screen-printing and embroidery. Jostens began in 1897, and started printing yearbooks in the 1950s. The Laurens plant has a display of custom yearbooks and graduation gowns, and the new line of disinfectants and social distancing signs it has developed with a Greenville company-partner.
Evette told the Jostens employees, “If you’ve ever heard our governor (Henry McMaster) speak, he talks about the people, and it’s you. You’re what makes South Carolina successful.”
Laurens County Council member Diane Anderson thanked Evette for touring the Jostens plant, and pledged the county’s assistance in keeping the state working through COVID-19. The Laurens County Development Corporation staff toured the vast Josten’s Laurens distribution center with Evette, Anderson, state officials, and company representatives.
The company presented Evette a special ring designating her a “Jostens Employee for the Day.”
