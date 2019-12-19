LDHS graduate Matthew Brownlee was the 8th-grade Career Lunch & Learn guest speaker at Laurens Middle School.
Brownlee shared with students who attended L&L about his positive experiences in the agriculture program at Laurens High School, his enrollment at PTC, and his service to the South Carolina FFA Association where he holds the office of vice-president.
He also encouraged the 8th-graders to work hard in school and to develop good study habits for college.
