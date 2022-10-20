A day that it snowed in Charleston changed the life of young Cyrus Birch III.
A Middleton High School basketball player living amidst guns and violence, who’d never had a college conversation with his mother, that day went on a track which has led to four college degrees because of a shirt.
He received, literally, the shirt off the back of his high school basketball coach because it was freezing outside and Cyrus had only his gym workout clothes to wear home. Headed to his mom’s car, Cyrus looked back - and saw his coach walking in the snow shirtless.
That was the first time - Birch told the audience at the Oct. 11 Disability Employment Awareness Luncheon in Laurens - that he ever had a man show him love. He and the coach speak weekly to this day, and now, older Cyrus is able to mentor others the way his coach mentored him. Birch has a steady job in counseling, he has a professional speaking voice and a story to tell, he is an inspiration. A Teacher Cadet in high school, he is a from-the-projects to the doorstep-of-a-PhD success story.
And, oh yes, just one more thing, he is a stuntman in the Black Panther movies.
The next one hits theaters Nov. 11.
“My mom said, ‘This is the biggest mistake you will ever make,’” he said of auditioning for a film with the working title The Motherland. “Now, she is my biggest cheerleader.”
To audition - he had no acting experience but he had played college basketball at the University of North Carolina - he went from Charleston to Atlanta and into a giant room with the walls painted blue. There was martial arts and stretching everywhere - he just did what they told him to do, and left. Driving back to Charleston, he got the call that he was cast.
He dedicated his talk last Tuesday at The Ridge in Laurens to the late Chadwick Boseman, star of the first Black Panther movie - the greatest success in the Marvel Universe up to that point. The second movie’s release will be a worldwide phenomenon. Cyrus Birch III sees it as a platform.
Because it’s counseling, not acting, to which Birch wants to dedicate his life. He is the founder of Roses in Concrete South Carolina, a non-profit, and is a SC Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor. He is building on the 12 years he has spent as a dropout prevention coordinator, behavioral interventionist and a youth advocate. He tells young people to find their passion and pursue it “with reckless abandon.”
He says, “Find your purpose and exhaust yourself in your purpose.”
The event was part of the 77th Anniversary of a nationwide effort to employ the disabled - or the differently-abled, as they are referred to some times - workers of America. Dr. Cheryl Morgan said these programs are seeing an 85 percent placement rate with benefits for differently-abled students, “but we can’t do it without all of you in this room.”
A special guest of the Laurens County awareness luncheon, Morgan is Director of the Coastal Carolina University LIFE Program and President of the South Carolina Division of Career Development & Transition.
Also during the program, Project SEARCH at the Laurens County Hospital was highlighted; and the Hospital’s CEO Justin Benfield was presented the second-ever Carolyn Beasley Shortt Leadership Award for his “always makes time” attitude toward employment of the differently-abled young people and workers in the Laurens community.
