M. S. Bailey Child Development Center is enrolling students for 4K for the 2021-2022 school year.
Students must turn four before September 1, 2021 to qualify for enrollment. Please stop by the school, located at 625 Elizabeth Street, to pick up a registration packet.
It is helpful to have your child's official birth certificate, Medicaid card (if eligible), and two proofs of residency when you come. If your child is already four, you may bring his or her immunization record.
M. S. Bailey is staffed with SC certified teachers and experienced assistants. District 56 also provides transportation for in-district students and will provide after-school care daily until 5:30 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.