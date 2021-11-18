The Laurens Public Library will present a Mad Hatter Tea Party on Friday, November 19 at 10am.
Family members of all ages are encouraged to come in their fanciest or wackiest party clothes. Enjoy scones, tea sandwiches and tea. Organizers will have a reading from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, a game of Bingo with book prizes, crafts, and coloring pages for the little ones.
Registration is required for this program. Call Youth services at 864-681-7323 ext. 221 or go to the library’s website at www.lcpl.org to register.
For more information on Youth Services programming and offerings, patrons should call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323 or visit www.lcpl.org.
