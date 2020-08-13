Laurens County has had a successful transition of Magistrate’s Court to The Ridge recreation complex in Laurens and successfully played host to the first criminal trial in South Carolina since the COVID-19 lockdown, the County Council was told on Tuesday.
Reports were made by Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Avery, Chief Magistrate DJ Bron, and the Clerk of Court’s office. Clerk Lynn Lancaster remained with the trial at the Hillcrest Square Judicial-Services-Administrative Center as the council began its 5:30 p.m. meeting at the historic courthouse.
Avery said there were 360 COVID-19 tests done during a clinic at Laurens District High School and 204 tests done during a clinic at Clinton High School. There will be a testing clinic Aug. 19 at The Exchange Building in Laurens.
Avery said as school re-opens (Sept. 8) his office will be seeking other locations, such as churches, for COVID-19 testing.
SC DHEC, hospitals and physician practices, supported by the SC National Guard, are conducting statewide testing. As of Aug. 11, there have been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Laurens County.
For criminal court, 300 jurors were qualified, in three groups of 100 each. Temperatures were taken at court, sneeze guards were in place in the courtroom, and sanitizing was done throughout the 7-day criminal trial.
Laurens County will ask the City of Laurens to allow Magistrate’s Court to remain at The Ridge through September.
That way, those cases can be handled while criminal and civil court is scheduled, and social-distancing can be practiced at Hillcrest. Normally, General Sessions Court, Civil Court, Magistrate’s Court and auxiliary offices (solicitor, public defender, victims’ advocate) all occupy one portion of the building.
During August, 1,742 cases were handled at The Ridge, Bron reported. “This has been a big plus for us,” he said.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is providing security at both buildings.
Sheriff Don Reynolds reported to the council about a missing woman case in the Renno community, between Clinton and Whitmire. “We really were blessed we found the lady safe,” the sheriff said.
It was the 4th missing persons case that LCSO, other law enforcement, and citizens have solved successfully in recent months.
In other reports, council was told the “topper” for the renovated dome of the historic courthouse will be set this Monday, starting at 8:30 a.m. A $700,000 county appropriation has funded courthouse repairs in Phase 1, and two other phases - $3.3 million and $5 million - are envisioned to restore functionality and period-of-construction architecture to the county’s iconic building in the center of Laurens.
Council set a $55 per ton fee for commercial debris coming into the new transfer station when it is completed. There is no cost for residential trash from Laurens County households.
Council agreed to have Andy Howard, director of Laurens County Recreation, submit a PARD-grant application for a fully wheelchair-accessible playground at the Laurens County Park. The grant request will be $116,658.66. and the county will pay $26,000 from a special projects fund to complete the project, if the grant is approved.
The next Laurens County Council meeting will be Aug. 25.
