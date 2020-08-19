After a successful stint at The Ridge at Laurens in August, Laurens County magistrate's court will continue there through September.
Over the past two weeks, the magistrate’s office has been able to dispose many of the 1,700 cases that were pending for the month of August. However, there were some cases that needed to be rescheduled for many different reasons. Prior to the August reschedules, there was close to 900 cases on the docket for September.
In preparing for a large number of cases on September’s docket and the COVID-19 occupancy guidelines still in place at the Courthouse at Hillcrest Square, the Magistrate’s Office will continue to hold Criminal and Traffic Court at The Ridge during the month of September.
If you would like to speak with the Law Enforcement Officer that issued you the citation or you would like to present your case to the Judge, you will need to attend your court hearing at The Ridge, located at 301 Exchange Drive (ByPass #76) in Laurens.
If you want to pay the fine, you may do so online at the https://www.sccourts.org/ (following the online payment instructions), by mailing a money order or cashier’s check with your name and ticket number to PO Box 925, Laurens, South Carolina 29360 or in person at the Magistrate’s Office collection window located at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square.
All civil matters will still take place at Hillcrest Square.
If you have any questions regarding your court date/time, please contact the Magistrate’s Office at (864) 681-0583.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.