With the recent changes to how restaurants and local businesses operate, Main Street Clinton is stepping up to help.
They are helping restaurants by handing out curbside pickup signs. As of now they are handing out temporary signs but are working to get permeant ones as soon as next week.
As part of their plans, they have created a Facebook page that allows businesses to add their hours, whether they are new or their regular hours. Most have added phones numbers and menus as well. The link can be found below:
