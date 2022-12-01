The lineup for the 2022 Main Street Laurens Christmas Parade has been revealed.
The parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5PM. The parade will start at West Laurens and Caroline Street then head to the square. It will take a right onto E. Public Square and a right onto Main Street. The parade continues up West Main and ends at Pinehaven Street.
2022 Main Street Laurens Christmas Parade Lineup.
1. Laurens City Police
2. Laurens High School NJROTC
3. LDHS Basketball Team
4. City of Laurens Mayor’s Entry - Grand Marshall-Jenny Boulware, Main Street SC Coordinator
5. Laurens City Council provided by Firmin Ford
6. OPEN
7. Bethel Grove AME Church
8. Laurens NAACP
9. Elite Home Care
10. Laurens City Fire Dept./LDHS Cheerleaders
11. OPEN
12. Laurens District 55 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year
13. Angela Marlett State Farm
14. Girl Scout Troop 3223
15. OPEN
16. Miss Laurens Teen USA-Bayley Burns
17. American Legion Post 25
18. OPEN
19. Laurens Second Baptist Church
20. LDHS Freshman Princess -
21. LDHS Sophomore Princess -
22. LDHS Junior Princess - I’Nailyne Darby
23. LDHS Senior Princess -
24. LDHS Homecoming Queen - Darcy Munyan
25. OPEN
26. Laurens District 55 High School Band
27. New Prospect Baptist Church Child Development
28. OPEN
29. Laurens County E-911
30. Laurel Hill Baptist Church
31. Cub Scout Pack 339
32. Upstate Awards and More
33. Laurens Academy Cheerleaders
34. Braids by TLC
35. City of Laurens Recreation Department
36. City of Laurens Recreation Department
37. Girl Scout Troop 17126
38. Tacos & Bla Bla Bla
39. LDHS Softball
40. Mattress by Appointment
41. Laurens City Fire Department Engine 5
42. Verlinda Anderson
43. U Call I Haul SC
44. Laurens Middle School
45. A2 Exterminators
46. Patterson Brothers Costumes
47. OPEN
48. LDHS Anglers
49. LDHS Baseball Teams
50. Rough Ashlars Masonic
51. Advance America
52. Drea Kustoms, LLC
53. Lighthouse Baptist Ministries
54. Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission
55. Topic Lounge
56. Laurens County Cruisers
57. Laurens County Cruisers
58. Laurens County Cruisers
59. Verdin’s Too & Verdin’s Farm & Garden
60. Fountain of Faith
61. Fountain of Faith
62. ZF Transmissions
63. ZF Transmissions
64. Piedmont Pediatrics
65. Knucklehead MC
66. Laurens County EMS
67. Round Boy Motorsports
68. OPEN
69. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
70. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
71. OPEN
72. OPEN
73. Santa Clause 1948 MAC Truck
