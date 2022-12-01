2021 CHRISTMAS PARADE.jpg

The lineup for the 2022 Main Street Laurens Christmas Parade has been revealed.

The parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5PM. The parade will start at West Laurens and Caroline Street then head to the square. It will take a right onto E. Public Square and a right onto Main Street. The parade continues up West Main and ends at Pinehaven Street.

2022 Main Street Laurens Christmas Parade Lineup.

1. Laurens City Police

2. Laurens High School NJROTC

3. LDHS Basketball Team

4. City of Laurens Mayor’s Entry - Grand Marshall-Jenny Boulware, Main Street SC Coordinator

5. Laurens City Council provided by Firmin Ford

6. OPEN

7. Bethel Grove AME Church

8. Laurens NAACP

9. Elite Home Care

10. Laurens City Fire Dept./LDHS Cheerleaders

11. OPEN

12. Laurens District 55 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year

13. Angela Marlett State Farm

14. Girl Scout Troop 3223

15. OPEN

16. Miss Laurens Teen USA-Bayley Burns

17. American Legion Post 25

18. OPEN

19. Laurens Second Baptist Church

20. LDHS Freshman Princess -

21. LDHS Sophomore Princess -

22. LDHS Junior Princess - I’Nailyne Darby

23. LDHS Senior Princess -

24. LDHS Homecoming Queen - Darcy Munyan

25. OPEN

26. Laurens District 55 High School Band

27. New Prospect Baptist Church Child Development

28. OPEN

29. Laurens County E-911

30. Laurel Hill Baptist Church

31. Cub Scout Pack 339

32. Upstate Awards and More

33. Laurens Academy Cheerleaders

34. Braids by TLC

35. City of Laurens Recreation Department

36. City of Laurens Recreation Department

37. Girl Scout Troop 17126

38. Tacos & Bla Bla Bla

39. LDHS Softball

40. Mattress by Appointment

41. Laurens City Fire Department Engine 5

42. Verlinda Anderson

43. U Call I Haul SC

44. Laurens Middle School

45. A2 Exterminators

46. Patterson Brothers Costumes

47. OPEN

48. LDHS Anglers

49. LDHS Baseball Teams

50. Rough Ashlars Masonic

51. Advance America

52. Drea Kustoms, LLC

53. Lighthouse Baptist Ministries

54. Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission

55. Topic Lounge

56. Laurens County Cruisers

57. Laurens County Cruisers

58. Laurens County Cruisers

59. Verdin’s Too & Verdin’s Farm & Garden

60. Fountain of Faith

61. Fountain of Faith

62. ZF Transmissions

63. ZF Transmissions

64. Piedmont Pediatrics

65. Knucklehead MC

66. Laurens County EMS

67. Round Boy Motorsports

68. OPEN

69. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

70. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

71. OPEN

72. OPEN

73. Santa Clause 1948 MAC Truck