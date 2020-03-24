Main Street Laurens (MSL) is stepping up to help local business.
MSL began talking with businesses Friday, March 13. At the start of the next week, they began one-on-one discussions with them about any plans they had to change their business models, schedules etc.
After discussions, MSL begain sharing information on Facebook. The Main Street SC network was also sharing resources from other programs that Laurens can use locally. They are trying to come up with any ideas that can be used to get them free publicity about their changes and plans.
One idea was for MSL to put out curbside pickup signs for those who asked to participate and have taken additional 'open' signs around to businesses. Mayor Nathan Senn also helped distribute inspirational signage for the businesses.
“I think the best thing the public can do is support these businesses as much as possible during this time. All our member restaurants either have drive-thru open or are offering to-go, delivery and curbside pickup. Many have added new ideas and specials, with more to come,“ said Jonathan Irick, Executive Director for Main Street Laurens.
Irick also laid out some tips of how the community can help:
1) Buy gift certificates to use later. This gives the businesses cash on hand now and you can use your certificate later.
2) Rate your favorite businesses on Google, Trip Advisor, Yelp and social media sites.
3) Like and follow their social media sites for updates about their businesses. Also follow Main Street Laurens on social media.
4) Call your favorite gift store and order something over the phone or online. Most will be able to mail your package or may offer curb side pickup.
5) Give your favorite small business a call, drop them an email, or even a card in the mail to let them know you are thinking about them.
The Main Street Laurens website (www.mainstreetlaurens.org) has a list of all of their member businesses, with their location, phone number, and operating hours, if provided.
