Main Street America recently announced that 863 Main Street programs across the country earned accredited status, Main Street America’s top level of recognition.
This elite designation signifies a strong commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization, along with a track record of effectively applying the Main Street Approach™.
Main Street SC has five accredited communities in its statewide network, including Aiken, Florence, Greenwood, Hartsville and Laurens.
Additionally, 383 Main Street programs across the nation have been designated as Main Street America Affiliates this year. These programs have created meaningful improvements in their communities and are on the pathway to achieving even more significant economic, physical, and organizational improvements in their downtowns.
Main Street SC has 13 affiliate communities in its network, including Camden, Central, Cheraw, Clinton, Gaffney, Kingstree, Lancaster, Manning, Moncks Corner, North Augusta, Orangeburg, Sumter and Walhalla.
“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s Accredited and Affiliate programs and their dedication to advancing economic opportunity and quality of life in their downtowns,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
