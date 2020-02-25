Main Street Laurens has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.
Accreditation recognizes exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
Main Street Laurens’ performance is evaluated by Main Street South Carolina which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify local programs that meet national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
“Main Street Laurens has worked tirelessly to strengthen their community. As an accredited Main Street America program it is being recognized for generating impressive economic returns, preserving community character and celebrating local history. Main Street America Accredited communities are part of a powerful movement of changemakers, and their dedication to placemaking is inspiring,” said Jenny Boulware, Main Street South Carolina Manager.
In 2019 alone, the work of Main Street Laurens helped to create 14 new jobs and generate over $470,000 in private and public investments in projects in the district.
“Our downtown business environment is strong and ripe for exciting growth to blossom. The future is bright, and opportunities present themselves for investment. I’m excited to be part of a determined team of volunteers who work tirelessly to embrace our rich past and ensure a prosperous tomorrow,” said Board Chair Dale Satterfield.
As as staff of one currently, the accomplishments wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.
“Our volunteers are really what makes this engine run,” Jonathan Irick, Executive Director for Main Street Laurens, said. “Those awesome volunteers gave back to the organization through over 2,000 hours of work for our program, which we could not possible afford to pay for if we had to.”
Main Street Laurens is a non-profit, 501 c-3 organization that began the work of revitalizing downtown Laurens in 1996. The mission is to promote, improve and preserve the unique character and economic vitality of downtown Laurens. Recently, the Main Street Laurens board of directors approved new strategies for downtown focused on the arts, dining and entertainment. The strategies were identified through public input sessions and online surveys in August of 2019.
For more information about how to get involved with Main Street Laurens or how you can support their efforts, contact the Main Street Laurens office at (864) 984-2119 or stop by their office on the Square, located at 119 E. Laurens Street.
