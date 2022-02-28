Main Street Laurens recently released a jam-packed calendar of events for 2022.
It all kicks off on March 18 with Finally Fridays on the Square. This weekly event will take place from 6-9pm and will continue until November 18. Features will include food trucks, music, cruise-ins, movies and more.
Sip and Stroll Wine Tasting is April 29, featuring several wine tastings, late shopping and dining and live music.
The Moving on Main 5K will take place on May 7 beginning at 9am. Registration will be open at the Laurens YMCA.
The Piedmont Blues & Roots Festival happens on May 14 from 10am-10pm. The festival will feature traditional Piedmont Blues, folk art crafts, a vinyl swap and more.
The Downtown Farmers Market begins June 4 and goes until November 26 from 8am-noon each Saturday.
The City of Laurens’ second annual Laurens Lights the Night will be on July 3 from 6pm-11pm.
Squealin’ on the Square will take over downtown Laurens, September 30 and October 1. Once again, Squealin’ will feature a KCBS-sanctioned BBQ cookoff and festival.
Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving and in 2022 that date falls on November 26.
The Christmas downtown tree lighting will be December 2, followed by the Christmas Parade on December 3.
For more information about any of these events, go to www.mainstreetlaurens.org or call 984-2119,
