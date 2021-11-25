ANGEL TREE

The Laurens County Library will participate in an Angel Tree program during the holiday season.

Pick a name from their angel tree this Christmas and bring joy to a local child. The child’s name, age, and Christmas wish is included on every angel.

Give a toy, item of clothing, gift card, or a little present—wrapped or unwrapped. These gifts send love out into the community.

Drop off your present at either library branch by December 2 so they can be prepared for the Christmas Party at Infusion Worship Center. 