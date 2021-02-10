With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, people all over Laurens County are looking for ways to celebrate the holiday with their favorite someone.
In no particular order, here are a 10 ideas to show your sweetie just how much they mean to you on Valentine's Day.
1. Pick up some beautiful flowers from Life in Color Floral and Events
228 Church Street, Laurens
864-984-3522
Hours: M, T, Th, F 9am-5pm, Wednesday 9am-12pm
2. Catch a movie at the Capitol Theatre
On the Historic Square in Laurens
The Marksman will be showing Feb. 12-18
Tickets are $7.50
Showtimes on Friday, Feb. 12 are 4pm and 7pm; Saturday, Feb. 13 are 1pm, 4pm, 7pm; Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1pm.
3. Enjoy a picnic at Lake Rabon Park
647 Lake Rabon Drive, Laurens
Enjoy the boat ramp, fishing pier, playground and picnic shelter
Hours: Open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset.
4. Have a romantic dinner for two at Roma Restaurant
105 East Laurens Street, Laurens
Hours: Open until 9pm on Friday and Saturday and 11am-2pm on Sunday.
864-984-6899
Check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Roma-restaurant-of-laurens-114150455283780
5. Grab a dozen donuts from Lickin Good Donuts
801 South Broad Street, Clinton
864-833-4131
Hours: M-F 6am-1pm, Saturday and Sunday 6:30am-1pm.
Check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Lickin-good-Donuts-Clinton-sc-210532499308662
6. Get cookies from Main Street Bake Shoppe
104 West Main Street, Clinton
864-358-2100
Check them out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Main-Street-Bake-Shoppe-1639297792779394
Hours: Tuesday- Friday 7:30am-4pm, Saturday 8am-2pm
7. Buy that special maxi dress from Tapestry
316 East Carolina Avenue, Clinton
864-833-6591
Hours: M-F 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-3pm
8. Shop at Southern Twist and grab the newest Simply Bags
100 South Public Square, Laurens
864-681-4438
Check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/southerntwistoflaurens
Hours: M-F 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-3pm
9. Lunch or dinner at Tavern Café in Hickory Tavern
1039 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens
864-575-3195
Hours: Friday and Saturday night until 8pm and Sunday 11am-2pm
Check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Tavern-Cafe-1390288994605417
10. Feed the ducks at Presbyterian College
Located off of Fifth Avenue near the Harper Center for the Arts
