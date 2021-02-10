With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, people all over Laurens County are looking for ways to celebrate the holiday with their favorite someone.

In no particular order, here are a 10 ideas to show your sweetie just how much they mean to you on Valentine's Day.

1. Pick up some beautiful flowers from Life in Color Floral and Events

228 Church Street, Laurens

www.lifeincolorevents.com

864-984-3522

Hours: M, T, Th, F 9am-5pm, Wednesday 9am-12pm

2. Catch a movie at the Capitol Theatre

On the Historic Square in Laurens

The Marksman will be showing Feb. 12-18

Tickets are $7.50

Showtimes on Friday, Feb. 12 are 4pm and 7pm; Saturday, Feb. 13 are 1pm, 4pm, 7pm; Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1pm. 

3. Enjoy a picnic at Lake Rabon Park

647 Lake Rabon Drive, Laurens

Enjoy the boat ramp, fishing pier, playground and picnic shelter

Hours: Open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset.

4. Have a romantic dinner for two at Roma Restaurant

105 East Laurens Street, Laurens

Hours: Open until 9pm on Friday and Saturday and 11am-2pm on Sunday.

864-984-6899

Check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Roma-restaurant-of-laurens-114150455283780

5. Grab a dozen donuts from Lickin Good Donuts

801 South Broad Street, Clinton

864-833-4131

Hours: M-F 6am-1pm, Saturday and Sunday 6:30am-1pm.

Check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Lickin-good-Donuts-Clinton-sc-210532499308662

6. Get cookies from Main Street Bake Shoppe

104 West Main Street, Clinton

864-358-2100

Check them out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Main-Street-Bake-Shoppe-1639297792779394

Hours: Tuesday- Friday 7:30am-4pm, Saturday 8am-2pm

7. Buy that special maxi dress from Tapestry

316 East Carolina Avenue, Clinton

864-833-6591

www.ShopTapestry.com

Hours: M-F 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-3pm

8. Shop at Southern Twist and grab the newest Simply Bags

100 South Public Square, Laurens

864-681-4438

Check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/southerntwistoflaurens

Hours: M-F 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-3pm

9. Lunch or dinner at Tavern Café in Hickory Tavern

1039 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens

864-575-3195

Hours: Friday and Saturday night until 8pm and Sunday 11am-2pm

Check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Tavern-Cafe-1390288994605417

10. Feed the ducks at Presbyterian College

Located off of Fifth Avenue near the Harper Center for the Arts