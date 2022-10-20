One man was arrested on multiple charges after failing to stop for law enforcement and leading them on a chase into Laurens on Wednesday.
A Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputy was on routine patrol on I-385 southbound when he observed a vehicle driving recklessly. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued, exiting the interstate and continuing into Laurens where he eventually stopped on South Harper Street Extension.
A Laurens Police Department officer was transported to Laurens County Hospital after being involved in a collision during the chase.
During the pursuit through the city, a collision occurred on South Harper Street involving the LPD officer.
The subject was identified as Robert Darnell Martin Jr. and the deputy discovered that Martin had a juvenile in the vehicle with him during this incident. During the stop, Martin stated that he had been drinking. Marijuana, multiple open beer cans, and an open liquor bottle were observed in the vehicle, according to the LCSO.
Martin was arrested and charged with DUI, Driving Under Suspension (License Suspended for DUI) 2nd Offense, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, and Transport of Liquor with Broken Seal.
“I am glad for the arrest of this violator," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "There were no injuries or damage to the vehicles involved and I’m thankful for the safe conclusion of this incident.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.