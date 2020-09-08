A man has been arrested and charged with the theft of a truck from the Gray Court Fire Dept.
On September 4, a fire department rescue truck was stolen from the Gray Court Fire Department on Dove Road. The truck was recovered near Boone, NC on September 5.
After recovering the fire truck, local law enforcement encountered an individual who was identified as a person of interest in the theft of the vehicle. He was apprehended on unrelated charges in NC.
Evidence was obtained that linked him to the theft of the truck. Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies have obtained warrants on Erek Strusinski for burglary and grand larceny.
He will be extradited to the Laurens County Detention Center to face charges at a later time.
