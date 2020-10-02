A man is under arrest after a woman was found dead, after being mauled by dogs in a yard.
On September 29 at approximately 10:30AM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to 45 Allegra Lane in Gray Court. A complainant at another residence observed what appeared to be a female on the ground surrounded by three dogs.
Upon deputies arrival, a female was discovered to already be deceased, laying on the ground.
Animal Control responded to the residence due to the dogs still in the vicinity, displaying aggressive behavior. The animals were captured and removed from the property.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office assisted with identifying the victim as 32-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Robinson (Downs). The Coroner requested an autopsy be performed and has since released that the cause of death was mauling by dogs.
Through investigation, it was determined that the dogs allegedly belonged to Jeffery Sullivan of Gray Court. Sullivan was arrested on October 2 and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and three counts of Possession of a Dangerous Animal.
“This is such a tragic, senseless death," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "My thoughts and prayers go to Ms. Robinson’s family. I pray that justice is served and that her family feels some peace knowing that this individual believed to be responsible is being held accountable for his reckless actions.”
