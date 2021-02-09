Eddie Marshall, principal of Johanna-Woodson Elementary School, recently received the SCASL Administrator of the Year.
This is Marshall’s 24th year in education and his 12th year as principal of Joanna-Woodson Elementary.
Marshall graduated from Clinton High School, received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Newberry College, a master’s degree in Elementary Education from Converse College, and an Education Specialist degree from Converse.
He began his teaching career at Newberry High School. From there, he moved to Joanna-Woodson to teach 5th grade followed by taking the Curriculum and Assistant Principal position before becoming principal.
“I think that my struggles with reading have caused me to be passionate about literacy and wanting everyone to enjoy reading and know how beneficial it is to them and their future.,” Marshall said.
“Some form of literacy is required no matter what you choose to do in life. I have been very active in the local and state reading organizations.”
He has served as President of the Laurens County Reading Council on three different occasions. He has also been the President of the Palmetto State Literacy Association and continues to serve as the treasurer.
“The competition was tough, but Mr. Marshall stood out to the committee because of his continued commitment to literacy and how he supports the role of the school library and the school librarian in promoting literacy,” said the SCASL.
“Mr. Marshall has worked hard to build a library collection that is current and robust in addition to supporting the teachers with building classroom libraries. He leads by example in reading during morning announcements, investing funds for author and illustrator visits, helping stock our book vending machine and little free library, giving books as gifts to students, and sharing literacy tips at family events.”
He previously received the Literacy Administrator of the Year from the Palmetto State Literacy Association in the year 2017-2018.
