The Laurens County Sheriff's Office recognized Joanna Woodson Principal Eddie Marshall on June 17 for his tremendous support and contributions to the Christmas for Kids Program.
Marshall has participated in LCSO's Jail and Bail event twice and both times, he far exceeded expectations. Marshall raised the most funds both times he attended.
Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, "We understand that Eddie is moving on to other horizons within District 56 and he may not have quite as much time to assist us in years to come, but we certainly appreciate all he has done for this program through his fundraising efforts."
Pictured- Chief Deputy Martin, Captain Coats, Principal Marshall, School Resource Officer Patterson, Sheriff Reynolds, Christmas for Kids Coordinator Deputy Snow.
