In a memo received from the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) on Thursday, August 26, Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) officials learned of a mandate that must be implemented no later than August 30, 2021.
The information issued by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman notified school districts that the SCDE will again enforce the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Order requiring the use of face masks by students and staff on state-owned and operated school buses.
“Superintendent Spearman’s notification to school districts indicated that the increasing levels of COVID-19 and the highly transmissible Delta variant were the determining factors in the directive,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, Superintendent of LCSD 55.
To facilitate adherence to the CDC Order, the SCDE will equip all state-owned buses with an adequate supply of face masks that meet the requirements of the Order. Any student who boards a school bus without a face mask will be offered one by the bus driver, however, no student will be denied transportation.
The LCSD 55 revised Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan and the SCDE memo can be found on the school district’s website at www.laurens55.org.
