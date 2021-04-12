Barbara Lesslie, her husband Dr. Robert D. Lesslie, Sr., their two grandchildren, Adah and Noah, along with an HVAC technicians, were killed in Rock Hill on Wednesday, April 7.
According to the York County Sheriff's Office, former NFL player Phillip Adams shot and killed five people before killing himself in his parent's home on Marshall Road in Rock Hill. A second HVAC technician died Saturday from his injuries, pushing the death toll to six.
Barbara Smith Lesslie was a Laurens native. She attended Laurens High School, graduating in 1969.
After high school, Barbara continued her education at Erskine College. There she met Robert Lesslie. They both served as freshman class officers in 1970. Smith was the treasurer, while Lesslie was vice president.
She graduated in 1973 and he followed in 1974. They were married for more than 47 years.
Barbara taught Bible lessons at First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill and served on the Just Joy Ministry. She also spent 20 years working with Camp Joy, a summer camp for people with special needs. She was referred to by campers as Mrs. B.
According to those that knew her best, she was a bright shining light. She never met a problem she could not solve and she never met a stranger. She was passionate about spreading the word of God to adults and children.
A former associate at the First ARP Church recalled meeting Barbara for the first time. “She was being wheeled down the aisle in a wheelbarrow with a tutu on.”
Lesslie joined a comedic skit group that was booked for birthday parties and civic events.
She also helped at-risk teens through an intervention program.
Mary Dunmoyer met Barbara when she would come to the ER while Robert was doing his residency. Dunmoyer was a nurse at the time. Later she was able to have more conversations with Dr. Lesslie when she worked in York. “I knew them in the 1970’s.”
“They were good people,” she recalled.
Mary Mauldin was a classmate with Barbara at Laurens High School. “We were classmates in high school and she was one of the most kind and gentle people you would ever hope to meet,” she said.
Dr. Lesslie and Barbara’s legacy of laughter, service, and devotion was built with their love for each other as the foundation.
“Barbara and Robert would want you to be good stewards of what you are given, leaving every place better than it was before you got there,” the family said in an official statement.
