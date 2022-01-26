Land was purchased in 2018 and much discussion has been had regarding the proposed Clinton Recreation Complex, but just over three years later, very little progress has been made.
That changed on Monday night as Clinton City Council received cost estimates from WK Dickson for the master plan of the Clinton Recreation Complex.
The City of Clinton owns 165 acres on Highway 56 that was purchased to build the complex. A conceptual plan was drawn up in 2018 and a groundbreaking was even held in 2020. The master plan unveiled on Monday night seems to place the city closer to an actual complex than they’ve ever been.
The issue at hand is how to actually pay for the wishlist. The cost estimates placed the complex at $46.7 million with the city currently having around $8 million on hand. This amount includes bond proceeds, hospitality and accommodation’s tax revenue and a portion of the city’s appropriation from the American Rescue Plan.
The site preparation estimates came in at $25,533,447 with the vertical estimates coming in at $21,204,512.
The master plan includes all of the elements that Council and the public suggested for the completed project. Included in the master plan is a six-field baseball facility, multi-purpose fields, playground, splash pad, multi-purpose courts, indoor event building, farmer’s market pavilion, outdoor amphitheater and trails.
According to the City of Clinton, “this plan is a robust plan that cannot and will not be completed all at one time.” They also said “the shortage of materials and labor and the rise in inflation have caused these costs to be higher than expected.”
The task for council now is to prioritize the projects inside of the complex and determine what the final master plan will include and how they will pay for it.
Project Details
Estimated Site Costs
Estimated Vertical Costs
Highway 56 road widening
$491,797.50
$0
Entrance roadway
$1,877,030.00
$0
General sitework/utilities
$2,334,994.50
$0
Baseball facility
$7,598,924.00
$6,399,375.00
Multi-purpose fields – North
$2,600,230.50
$2,747,000.00
Playground/splash pad
$1,451,495.50
$0
Multi-purpose fields – South
$3,035,724.00
$0
Court: basketball, tennis, pickleball
$1,633,445.63
$802,500.00
Indoor event building
$879,666.63
$2,262,100.00
Farmer’s Market pavilion
$772,018.00
$765,000.00
Outdoor amphitheater
$2,692,520.88
$4,774,625.00
Mountain biking/trails
$165,600.00
$0
