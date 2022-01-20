MAU Workforce Solutions will be holding a manufacturing hiring event for multiple open positions on the MAU team at Samsung in Newberry.
Schedule an interview and visit the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Newberry on Tuesday, January 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Candidates will be considered for the following positions with MAU at Samsung: Forklift Operators, Machine Operators, Quality Inspectors, Material Handlers, Production Associates, and Assemblers. MAU associates at Samsung are eligible to receive great benefits, including starting pay of $14.00 to $17.00 per hour, health benefits, 401k and the opportunity for advancement.
Interested candidates should select an interview time. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to those with scheduled interviews. Candidates should also bring a copy of their resume and two forms of identification to their interview. Please be prepared to submit to a drug test and background check. For safety purposes, attendees are asked to wear a facemask.
For more information on how to schedule an interview, visit www.MAU.com/NationWide.
