NEWBERRY – MAU Workforce Solutions will be holding a manufacturing job fair for positions on the MAU team at Samsung. MAU representatives will be interviewing for multiple manufacturing positions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, located at 121 Truman Ave in Newberry.
Candidates will be considered for the following positions: forklift operator, assembler, quality inspector, material handler, machine operator and production associate. MAU associates at Samsung are eligible to receive great benefits, including starting pay of $14-17 per hour, health benefits, 401k and the opportunity for advancement.
For more information, visit https://www.mau.com/samsung-jobs.
