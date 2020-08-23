Mayor Nathan Senn is putting one of his hobbies to good use.
Holmes Photography and The Square Roots Store are selling 200 copies of Mayor’s Senn painting of the Historic Courthouse. Proceeds will go to help the renovation project of the court house.
The painting is of the historic courthouse and square as it appeared in 1905.
Senn changed the date from 1907 to 1905 because 1907 was the year the streets were paved with brick, and “he wanted to show the time before that.”
“I just enjoy painting and wanted to paint something that was related to Laurens. And I thought, if I were going to do something depicting or related to Laurens, then why not use it to support a good cause.”
The prints are numbered 1-200. They are giclee prints on archival quality heavy watercolor paper. The 200 copies are also signed by Mayor Senn.
He will be donating the original painting to the City of Laurens so it can be hung in City Hall. The prints are selling for $100 each.
“It is something I care very much about, and I think most folks in Laurens do too. So, by my donating the profits, it just seemed like I could provide a way for the whole community to show their support for preserving this important part of our history.”
Seen said he started it in December and finished it in May, working on it on Sunday afternoons.
When asked why he chose to sell them at Holmes Photography and The Square Roots, Mayor Senn said, “They were kind enough to have done the photography of the painting to have it printed, and they also sell gifts and unique locally produced items, they support our community, and they (like others) have been hurt by the effects of COVID-19. So, if I could do something to help them, I was glad to it. I will do anything I can to help any business in Laurens.”
“The Courthouse is the center of our beautiful town square. It is the heart of our beautiful city. We have been on the square for almost 20 years, so seeing our beautiful Courthouse being brought back to its glory is a wonderful thing. We are so happy to be a small part of Mayor Senn’s effort in raising money to go towards this worthwhile cause. The painting is so well done. It will compliment any home or business,” said Suellen Holmes of Holmes Photography and The Square Roots Store.
The paintings will be for sale in Holmes Photography and The Square Roots while supplies last. They will be able to print more if the demand for them goes beyond the first 200 signed and numbered copies. The limited number of copies are all Mayor Senn has planned for now.
