The Laurens County Community Foundation recently named its newest Director, Jennifer P. McCracken, who brings over 15 years of real estate and non-profit experience to the LCCF Board of Directors.
Following her graduation from Birmingham-Southern College, Jennifer began a career in real estate in Birmingham, Ala. Over the next 10 years she built a successful practice and was consistently a top producer with RealtySouth. After a family move to Wynne, Ark., Jennifer became the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Cross County. During her 5-year tenure there, she oversaw a highly successful fundraising and grant-making operation.
Jennifer has a love for camp and conference Christian ministry and has served on the Board of Ferncliff Camp in Little Rock, Ark. She is a native of Gadsden, Ala., and is married to the Rev. Mike McCracken of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens. Jennifer and Mike have three children: Lane (14), Hayes (11) and Ren (6).
2020 LCCF Board of Directors: Morris Galloway, Chair; Lumus Byrd, Jr, Vice-Chair; Mary Fuhrman, Treasurer; Edith Davis, Secretary; Don Adams; John Ferguson; William Ferguson; Dr. Edward Gouge; Robert (Bob) Link, Jr; Elma Madden; Jennifer McCracken; Norman Scarborough
The Laurens County Community Foundation is committed to furthering its mission of enhancing the quality of life of the citizens of Laurens County by supporting organizations that are making a positive impact in the community and encouraging the practice of philanthropy.
If you are interested in making a tax-deductible donation, leaving a legacy through your will, or starting a charitable fund that will grow over time, responding to immediate and future community needs, contact Robin Day, LCCF Executive Director at 864-681-5223, robin@laurenscountycf.org, www.laurenscountycf.org, and they will work with you to facilitate either long-term endowments or shorter-term giving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.