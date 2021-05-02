Laurens County Council member Garrett McDaniel announced his resignation from council on Thursday to accept a position with the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, DC.
McDaniel will join President Biden’s administration as the Director of Executive Scheduling and Operations.
McDaniel was elected to county council in 2015 and has served for six years in District 3. McDaniel, a Democrat, was elected in a special election to fill the unexpired term of his father, the late Ed McDaniel.
A special election will be scheduled to fill the vacant seat.
