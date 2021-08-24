There are at least 54 students in School District 56 testing positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, during the new Delta variant surge. That was the figure Monday, as reported to the District 56 Board of Trustees at its monthly meeting.
There are at least 257 students quarantining, based on the district’s policies and procedures. Reports to the board indicated that’s 1.9% of the total enrollment infected and 9.1% of the total enrollment quarantining.
Based on those figures, Clinton High School and Clinton Elementary School have 14 students each testing positive. There are 77 CHS students in quarantine.
The district’s 5-day attendance total, with 4K, was 2,762 students enrolled.
Public Schools in South Carolina are not allowed to mandate masks or vaccines to fight the latest COVID-19 surge.
The board was told the 54 students-positive figure is the highest infection number in District 56 since Covid started last March. The previous peak amount was 44 just after last Christmas.
The district is scheduled to have an accreditation team come in Nov. 14-18.
“We’re going to win this,” O’Shields said of the battle against Covid.
He said the infection number should not distract from what a social-media company’s video showed board members and the meeting audience - smiling faces on the Aug. 17 first day of school. He said it should not distract from the job teachers and staff are doing, and have done, in the challenging 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. He said it should not district from the recognitions given Aug. 23 by the district:
-- Kolman McMurphy, Clinton High band director, as the 2021 D56 Teacher of the Year; and the nominees: Clinton Middle, Jay Wilson, social studies; Joanna Woodson, Whitney Babb, first grade; Eastside, Carissa Messer, special education; Clinton Elementary, Bridget Strange, second grade; and MS Bailey, Farrah Benson, special education.
-- Clara Young, Clinton High teaching assistant in Sara Jo Hellams room, as the 2021 D56 Support Staff Person of the Year, and the nominees: Clinton Middle, Tina Fulmer, secretary now in finance at district office; Joanna Woodson, Debra Carmichael, computer lab; Eastside, Johnnie Faye Warner, nurse now at MS Bailey; Clinton Elementary, Betze Ballew, was teaching assistant now PowerSchool Clerk; and MS Bailey, Katie Wilson, teaching assistant special education in Farrah Benson’s room;
-- Patience Adams, Niashia Wright, Deasia Boyd, and Maya Smith, now a student at SC State University, as the Clinton High School Track 4 x 100 Team 2021 State Champions.
O’Shields said starting a new school year, he has committed his Cabinet and the District 56 staff to:
-- Creating first impressions that last a lifetime;
-- Serving all families with a smile; and
-- Building a Wow factor culture.
The next District 56 Board of Trustees regularly scheduled meeting will be Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. in the Clinton High Auditorium, as a space that can accommodate social-distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.