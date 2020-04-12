Meals on Wheels is still at work during this crisis feeding homebound seniors living in your community.
As COVID-19 spreads across our country and state, many of the seniors are worried about what will happen next. These meal deliveries have provided security and nourishment for those that depend on it. In the midst of this crisis, the community’s generosity and compassion will help keep the doors open at Piedmont Agency on Aging.
Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently looking for volunteers. Meals are picked up at the local Meals on Wheels office located on Reynolds Park Drive in Greenwood. Each route takes about 45 minutes to an hour to complete. Detailed directions for each route are provided.
Piedmont Agency on Aging also needs financial support in this crisis. They rely on donations from the community to keep their doors open.
To volunteer, call your local Meals on Wheels office at 223-2233. You may also send your tax-deductible donation to Piedmont Agency on Aging, P.O. Box 997, Greenwood, SC 29648. They are a 501© 3 organization serving your community. All gifts are tax deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.