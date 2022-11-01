The Magnolia Room at the Laurens County Museum will come alive for the season on November 25 and 26 at the “Merry Market at the Museum” Holiday Craft Fair.
Craft vendors will have their wares on display Friday, November 25, from 5:00-8:00 PM, and Saturday, November 26, from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM.
“The Merry Market was a big success in 2019, and it should be a wonderful event this year. There were 20 vendors before the museum even had sheetrock on the walls in 2019. Musicians played, and the museum sponsored a wine tasting on Friday evening,” said Debbie Vaughn, Laurens County Museum volunteer.
Similar events are in the works for this year’s fair. According to Vaughn, an indoor venue is really desirable at this time of year, and the Magnolia Room is a beautiful place to be. There is room to accommodate 40 vendors.
Entrance to the Merry Market is free for Laurens County Museum members. A $5 donation is suggested for non-members, but the exhibit hall will be free to tour as usual on Saturday from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM.
Vendors applications are being accepted. Booth fees are $40 for handmade Craft Vendors and $60 for Non-Craft Vendors. For more information, call the museum at (864)681-3678 or go to www.laurenscountymuseum.org.
The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens. The exhibit hall is free and open to the public Monday-Saturday, 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.