Support continues for the 2020 Graduates of Laurens District 55 High School through June 2021 with the Midlands GEAR UP grant's support.
The Midlands GEAR UP cohort grant serves over 2000 students from the graduating Class of 2020 from the following high schools - Calhoun County, Clinton, Laurens County School District #55, Richland Northeast, Ridge View, Spring Valley, and Westwood.
GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness & Readiness for Undergraduate Program) is a highly competitive grant program. It helps empower local partnerships comprised of K-12 schools, institutions of higher education, state agencies, and community organizations.
The program has three strategic goals to achieve: (1) increasing the post-secondary expectations and readiness of students; (2) improving high school graduation and post-secondary enrollment rates; and (3) raising the knowledge of post-secondary options, preparation, and financing among students and families.
Locally, GEAR UP College Specialists have served students from the Class of 2020 since they were in 7th grade. Services provided included but were not limited to academic support, mentoring, college visits, counseling/advising, job shadowing, educational field experiences, summer programs, family events, college prep workshops, and financial aid/FAFSA advising.
The College Specialists have been there to ensure that students have received all the services and support they need to achieve their post-secondary education goals.
The unique part of this grant is that since it is a 7-year grant, the two College Support Specialists will support students throughout their first year of college and or careers. Current services for the Class of 2020 include but are not limited to career counseling/résumé building, free on-demand tutoring, academic advising, college course selection, college school supplies, referrals to on-campus services, and FAFSA application assistance.
For Laurens County School District #55, the College Support Specialists are Ms. Jordan Greene and Mrs. Toni Able.
