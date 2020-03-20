Mildred Godfrey Pressley turned 95 on Friday at Carolina Gardens in Laurens and her family celebrated with her...in a unique way.
Her friends at Carolina Gardens helped her celebrate her birthday as her family wasn’t permitted to visit due to the Coronavirus restrictions. The restrictions did not stop her family from showing her they didn’t forget.
Pressley's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great great-child showed up outside of Carolina Gardens with balloons, posters, cards and gifts. The family also sang happy birthday to her through the window. They had previously planned a big celebration for Sunday at Carolina Gardens but that had to be canceled.
Born in 1925, Pressley is the last living member of her immediate family which included 8 siblings. She has 2 children, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild.
Last October she suffered an injury that no longer allowed her to live home alone. In January, she moved into Carolina Gardens.
She grew up in the Ware Shoals community but spent close to the last 50 years in the Hickory Tavern community.
She’s been a member of Union Baptist Church in Laurens County for many years where she loved teaching Sunday School & highly supported missions.
She worked at Ware Shoals High School as a secretary in the late 1960’s until the mid-1970’s. She also worked at Oxford Plant in Greenwood. Her husband had a farm equipment business in Hickory Tavern.
