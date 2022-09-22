Laurens City Council did some housekeeping on Tuesday night at their monthly meeting at city hall. Some of the housekeeping led to laughs and amusing comments from council members.
Council unanimously approved the repealing of a series of ordinances that included outdated laws that are no longer applicable to current times.
Ordinances that leave you wondering what caused them to be enacted during that time were repealed by council. All of the ordinances repealed on Tuesday night were in effect prior to the vote.
Council repealed an ordinance that regulated amusements and entertainment. The previous ordinance prohibited a person under the age of 18 from playing a pinball machine. A pool hall had to be on the ground floor and open directly onto the street. Pool halls had to close at 11pm and could not be open on Sunday. No alcohol could be sold or consumed in a pool hall. No minors were allowed in a pool hall unless accompanied by a parent or guardian or the parent or guardian had given written permission for their child to be at the pool hall.
Council repealed an ordinance that that regulated vehicles for hire in the City of Laurens. This ordinance pertained to licensing of taxicabs and the regulations that taxicab drivers had to abide by. The previous ordinance prohibited cruising, transportation and sale of intoxicating liquors, transporting a person for immoral purposes and transporting a person for illegal purposes.
Council repealed an ordinance pertaining to bus, hackney and taxicab stands. The previous ordinance prohibited the driver of these types of vehicles from standing or parking in any location other than at a designated stand except to load and unload passengers.
In other business, Mayor Nathan Senn updated council on several project around town. Construction on the new municipal building on Laurens Street will begin this week. Starbucks has completed their permitting process with DHEC and will be moving forward with construction soon on East Main Street. The Gibson Grove and Laurens Station subdivisions are both in the final stages of permitting from DHEC.
“There is great interest in Laurens and people are excited about what we are doing,” said Senn.
Senn also gave an update on the Laurens Police Dept. He told council that LPD employees will receive a pay raise, effective Oct. 1. Senn said that the increase still allows the LPD to stay within their budget for 2022-2023.
Senn informed council that the ghost lettering seen recently on some LPD vehicles will be removed and replaced with more traditional lettering. The new lettering will allow the vehicles to be more visible as marked cars.
Council approved second and final reading on the ordinance that creates a redevelopment commission. The measure passed 6-1 with Councilor Alicia Sullivan voting against it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.