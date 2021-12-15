A Fountain Inn woman, that was reported missing from Laurens County, was found dead on Tuesday in Anderson County.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the public in locating Billie Jean Cross on December 10. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a homicide victim in Starr, SC on Tuesday as Cross.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please call Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523) or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).
There is a $1,000 CrimeStoppers reward for information leading to an arrest.
