The Sanders Alumni Association and the City of Laurens will host the annual MLK Day Parade on Saturday, January 14.
The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at West Laurens Street and end at The Ballroom on South Harper Street Ext. with a commemoration luncheon.
To participate in the parade, complete the application and submit it to communityevents@cityoflaurenssc.com
Tickets for the luncheon are available with Mrs. Elma Morrison (864) 981 - 1738, Mr. George Casey (864) 872 - 1181, and Mayor Senn's Office (864) 715 - 9529. Tickets are $20.00 each and may be purchased with cash or check. Make checks payable to: Sanders Alumni Association.
