Modern Woodmen of America members in Clinton recently helped raise money for The Open Door Christian Center with a special fundraising event on April 17.
The event, which included a golf toumament at The Rolling S Golf Club, raised $10,146. This includes a $2,500 match by Modern Woodmen through the organization's Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to meet the needs of the residents of the ministry.
The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to meet community needs across the country each year.
"The community truly came together to support a local need," said Jimmy Webb, local Modem Woodmen volunteer leader. "That support is what it's all about."
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization's Summit chapters, chapters and youth summit clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Alan Rickard at 864-915-9038.
