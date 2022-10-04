The Clinton City Council expressed an interest Monday to work with Presbyterian College and students there on greater collaboration and potential business opportunities.
Barrett Moody, a PC student, briefed the council on an entrepreneurship and economic development project that resulted in a “thinkubator” discussion among business people and students about expanded opportunities.
“It is evident that both sides of the railroad tracks are working on opposing projects. Miscommunication is a huge barrier,” she said. “Like peanut butter and jelly, we are good separately but better together. Partnership is the quickest track to success.”
The collaboration produced ideas about restaurants and entertainment in Uptown Clinton, joining together for the Oct. 28 Zombie Walk along an uptown walking course and the Christmas Tree Lighting, a citywide clean-up day, and recruiting businesses and services.
Moody said cost of these projects could be a factor but the city could leverage the costs against the 1,200 new houses that are planned for Clinton in the near future.
Mayor Bob McLean said for many years he has advocated a City-PC collaboration on a business incubator - a place where college students could have office space to launch and grow their business ideas. “It works great for Charleston and the College of Charleston,” he said. “Who knows, you may open a business here and stay 50 years.”
Council Member Megan Walsh said the group also should solicit ideas from Clinton High School students.
Walsh said she mentioned Moody’s scheduled presentation when she spoke recently to a high school class, and the students were enthusiastic with ideas about what Clinton needs to attract and retain young people.
Moody said the PC group would be open to working with anyone, and she said there could be academic assistance available through 112 Musgrove and athletic partnerships available through PC’s $8 million upgrade to the Templeton Center and sports facilities.
Asked by Walsh what’s the best way to get out the word for college students about events, Moody said there could be a phone app that provides a communitywide text line - people sign up for it and receive any messages that anyone posts about activities, both City and PC events.
Council Member Shirley Jenkins encouraged the PC students who attended in support of Moody to come back for council meetings, and Council Member Gary Kuykendall said tickets are on sale now for Presbyterian College’s NCAA Division I basketball season.
McLean said among the Clinton City Council there are three members who attended PC and one whose children attended the college - “we have been involved with PC for a long time,” he said.
In other business, council awarded a contract for $2,538,789 to Triple A Utilities & Construction for construction of the Stone Creek Pump Station and rehab of the Florida Street Pump Station.
Of the total, $240,000 will come from the Capital Projects Sales Tax funds allocated to Clinton for streets and infrastructure and the balance will come from a state loan.
This infrastructure facilitates the DR Horton subdivision under construction on the Vance Property off Springdale Drive, near Eastside Elementary School, and other housing projects planned there.
After a closed session, council agreed to amend City Manager Tom Brooks’ contract to allow him to live in a house at the Recreation Complex off Hwy 56, in exchange for giving up a city-owned vehicle. Council took no action on a contract related to city property.
Brooks reported that the City and the Clinton YMCA are applying for a state recreation grant to resurface the Y’s tennis courts, and are examining a solar project to assist with the Y’s utility bills. He said cost estimates will be obtained soon for developing industrial property on Hwy 72 at I-26 - across the road from the current industrial development and behind the SC Department of Transportation maintenance center at that intersection.
Brooks mentioned that Thornwell Charter School’s middle school football team won the school’s first game in 16 years, dating to the days of the closed Thornwell High School, and that the City is partnering with PC Athletics to sponsor basketball’s Big Blue Mania on Oct. 30.
Council brought to city administration’s attention a traffic hazard on West Main Street at The Cotton Loft, where red tips and a fence are causing a blind spot for motorists. The fence meets all city codes, but it was to have been looked at also by SC DOT.
Council Member Shirley Jenkins asked administration to draft a resolution of council support for October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Walsh said architectural and design work is progressing on a new Public Library for Clinton, a project of the Capital Projects Sales Tax, approved by Laurens County voters on Nov. 3, 2020.
“I want to allay fears that it is not moving forward,” Walsh said of the West Main Street proposed project. “It is moving forward.”
