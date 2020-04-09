The SC Department of Employment and Workforce released their initial unemployment insurance claims data on Thursday for the week ending April 4, 2020.
The advance figures for South Carolina initial claims was 85,018, an increase of approximately 31.09 percent from the previous week’s count of 64,856 and a 4,159.42 percent increase from the week ending March 14, 2020 when only 1,996 initial claims were filed.
This means that there were 85,018 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during that week.
Laurens County currently has 934 claims for unemployment, compared to 692 last week and 239 two weeks ago.
The agency has processed 180,928 claims in the past three weeks as opposed to the prior three weeks when the agency processed a total of 5,862 initial claims. 2.
$18,498,410 has been paid to South Carolinians from March 15 to April 4, 2020 and this is before the additional funds for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the additional $600 from the CARES Act have even reached the state.
Most individuals who are receiving benefits as a result of an Employer Filed Claim are receiving payments as quickly as 24 hours after their weekly certification.
