The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office charged the mother of the three children that were reported missing near Hickory Tavern on Wednesday morning.
Leslie Heather Burns, 43, was charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandoning the child.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office reported just after 7pm on Wednesday night that Burns and her three children that were reported missing around 4:30am on Wednesday morning were found safe.
Burns and her three children, Lily (5 months), William (4 years), and Justin (2 years), were last seen at their home in the 5000 block area of Fairview Road in Hickory Tavern between 1AM and 3AM.
Bond was set at $20,000 for each charge on Thursday. She remains in the Johnson Detention Center.
