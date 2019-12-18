One of Laurens County’s more promising young persons and her mother are dealing with an intensely personal ordeal this Christmas season.
Maddox McKibben-Greene, the 2016 valedictorian at Laurens District High School, is a semester shy of graduation in the University of South Carolina’s Honors College, double-majoring in multimedia journalism and global studies. She writes for The Daily Gamecock and is a resident mentor.
On Dec. 12, an electrical fire destroyed the family home in northern Laurens County near Fountain Inn. No one was harmed. Maddox’s mother, Geannie McKibben was at the hospital visiting her own mother, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
Putting her daughter through USC was already a burden for Geannie. Homeowner’s insurance on the home had already been canceled because of its age and condition.
With the encouragement and advice of friends, Maddox has created a GoFundMe page to put her and her mother back on their feet. Geannie, 62, owns the land where the house stood and hopes to rebuild or purchase a manufactured home for the site.
To participate in the fundraising effort, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mckibben-family-fire-recovery
