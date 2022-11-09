COLUMBIA, S.C. – Motor City Racks, a supplier of automotive and industrial racking products, today announced plans to expand its South Carolina footprint with new operations in Laurens County. The company’s $26 million investment will create 88 new jobs.
Motor City Racks is a full-service manufacturer and supplier that provides custom automotive and agriculture packing solutions. The company also specializes in custom fabrication, design services and laser operations.
“The executive management team of Motor City Racks, consisting of Johan and Ben Enns, is extremely excited for new operations in Laurens," said Motor City Racks Controller Daniel Zavaros. "The last nine years in South Carolina have been an incredible journey for Motor City Racks, and it would not have been possible without our outstanding South Carolina workforce. During our expansion initiatives, we plan to execute effectively while continuing to leverage our 20 years of experience in custom weld fabrication, our strong ties to the South Carolina automotive industry and our relationship with the South Carolina Department of Commerce. We plan to create many long-term, well-paying jobs; invest substantial capital; and grow our operations.”
Located at 366 Old Airport Road in Laurens, Motor City Racks’ new facility will be its first operation in Laurens County. The facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth due to increased demand. Motor City Racks also operates a facility in Cherokee County.
“We are excited to have Motor City Racks expand their operation into Laurens County and fill an existing building," said Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. "There are great things going on in Laurens County, and this is just further testament to that. We wish Motor City Racks much success and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”
Operations are expected to be online by January 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Motor City Racks team should visit the company’s contact page.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also approved a $300,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs of building improvements.
