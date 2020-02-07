An automobile accident, near the northern tip of Laurens County, claimed a life Thursday night.
According to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol, the victim was driving a 2013 Toyota pickup on S.C. 418, 3.8 miles northeast of Fountain Inn, and died at the scene.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that Matthew James Holcombe, 21, of Fountain Inn, died of blunt-force trauma. A graduate and former athlete at Laurens District High School, Holcombe lived on Hwy. 418, just a few miles from the scene of the accident.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. The victim was driving eastbound when the pickup crossed the center lane and continued off the left side of the roadway, where the vehicle struck a sign and a tree.
The victim was seatbelted and trapped in the vehicle and thus had to be mechanically extracted.
